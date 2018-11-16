Deputies: Tips lead to arrest of woman accused in St. Augustine outlet theft

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Anonymous tips from the public led to the arrest of a 30-year-old woman who deputies say stole more than $700 in merchandise from a St. Augustine outlet store.

According to a St. Johns County Sheriff's Office arrest report, Catrina Turner is charged with grand theft and violating her probation.

Deputies said she was charged with grand theft for "doing the same thing" two months ago.

"These new charges will be putting her away for a long time," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post thanking the public for sending in tips about Turner's identity.

Deputies said she was seen by store personnel and captured on surveillance video running out of the Polo Ralph Lauren outlet store in St. Augustine with $760.40 worth of merchandise.

After the tips came in, a store employee picked Turner out of a photo lineup, deputies said.

She was taken into custody at her St. Augustine home.

