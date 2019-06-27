'Ghost Hunters' returns to St. Augustine in new season

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Ghost Hunters heads back to St. Augustine to connect with spirits in the new A&E season.

The St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum confirmed the news on Facebook.

"GHOST HUNTERS RETURNS! A&E has announced that Ghost Hunters is BACK and the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum is featured in the new season."

The episode will premiere on Aug. 21.

St. Augustine is known for its paranormal activity and spooky tales that date back to the mid-1800s.

Let us know: Would you stay in a haunted building at night?

Watch this trailer to see the St. Augustine Lighthouse and other sites with paranormal activity.

