Health issues force St. Augustine mayor to step down

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Nancy Shaver announced Friday she was resigning as St. Augustine mayor to concentrate on her recovery from a stroke she suffered on Monday.

Shaver announced that her resignation would be effective immediately and released this statement:

Serving each and every one of you as Mayor of this magic city has been an amazing gift. I have been overwhelmed by your support and caring this week and throughout my years as Mayor. It appears my health will not allow me to continue to serve the city and people I love. I will be taking time to recover my health and wish the city leaders well as they do their very best for our city. Sometime soon I hope to see you along the waterfront or playing the washboard at MiCasa Café.”recovering after she suffered a stroke following a meeting at City Hall, according to a release Tuesday from the city.

Shaver was serving her third, 2-year term as mayor. She experienced the stroke before she departed City Hall following a St. Augustine City Commission Monday. City staff reacted called 911 and she was transported to Flagler Hospital and then to Baptist Medical Center, where she is currently recovering, according to a family spokesperson.

On Tuesday night, Shaver posted to Facebook:

