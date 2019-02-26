St. Augustine mayor recovering after stroke at City Hall

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Nancy Shaver, the mayor of St. Augustine, is recovering after she suffered a stroke following a meeting at City Hall, according to a release Tuesday from the city.

City staff members were still at City Hall when Shaver began showing symptoms of a medical emergency, and someone called 911, the release said. Shaver was taken to Flagler Hospital, but is now at a hospital in Jacksonville.

According to the release, Shaver is recovering well. A statement from the city reads in part:

Mayor Shaver’s family thanks the community for its outpouring of well wishes for her full recovery and asks that flowers, cards or sentiments be held until she returns home.

