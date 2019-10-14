Santa Maria saga continues during meeting over restaurant's future

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The ongoing saga over the Santa Maria restaurant continues Monday as St Augustine City commissioners revisit a family’s plans to rebuild the property.

The site has gone untouched for years largely because the two sides can’t agree on the family’s plans to add docks to the east side of the building.

The White family owns O.C. White’s Seafood & Spirits and The White Room wedding venue, and bought the Santa Maria property in 2015 Over the past 100 years, it has served as a home, an oyster house, a dock, a bar and a restaurant.​

​The family’s attorneys have requested a Vested Rights Determination and want to know what rules actually govern the property. They want to demolish the existing vacant restaurant, which has been considered an eyesore, and construct a new restaurant.​ The White family says the property pre-dates the city’s zoning code, making it exempt from many restrictions.​

The Santa Maria is the only over-water restaurant in St. Augustine but nothing has moved forward because the city and family are hung up on the family's plans to install new docks outside.​

The city said the docks would interfere with commercial traffic at the municipal marina next door.

The city and White family will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. to try to figure out what can be done with the restaurant so they can finally make plans to move forward with the property.​

