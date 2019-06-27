St. Augustine man wins $500,000 on $5 scratch-off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A St. Augustine man won $500,000 from a $5 scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery said.

George Vilches, 33, of St. Augustine, claimed the top prize after playing the $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY Scratch-Off game.

He purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 18485 South Dixie Highway in Miami.

The $5 game $500,000 CROSSWORD EXTRA PLAY launched in April and features over $69.4 million in prizes including eight top prizes of $500,000, the Florida Lottery said.

The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-4.06.



