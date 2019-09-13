WATCH: Final farewells before famed St. Augustine carousel dismantled

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - For 25 years, the iconic carousel in St. Augustine's Davenport Park has delighted parents and children with a fun way to make memories for only $1.

On Sunday, the landmark will close. It comes after the city manager learned of the carousel operator's death. His widow has decided to dismantle the carousel.

In the video above, News4Jax photojournalist Ciara Earrey caught up with some of the riders who Thursday said their final farewells to the carousel.

Jim Soules, the owner of the charming 1927 carousel, passed away a week ago. His wife, Peggy, said she wants to follow through on her husband's wish to bring the carousel to their home in Port Charlotte.

On Thursday, the city of St. Augustine thanked the Soules family for sharing the carousel and bringing joy, happiness and memories to the Ancient City.

