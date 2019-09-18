St. Johns County School District sets hurricane makeup day

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - The St. Johns County School District on Wednesday announced a makeup day for school that students missed due to Hurricane Dorian.

The School District identified the makeup day as:

Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

The School District said the day was originally scheduled to be a teacher planning day, but it has been changed to a regular school-day with all students in attendance.

All employees will be directed by their supervisor regarding make up time options, the School District said.

On Tuesday, the Duval County school district announced two days have been set as hurricane makeup days.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.