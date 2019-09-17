Duval County school district sets Hurricane Dorian makeup days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Duval County school district on Tuesday announced the two makeup dates for the schooldays that students missed due to Hurricane Dorian.



Duval County Public Schools identified the two weather makeup days as:

Monday, Oct. 21, 2019

Friday, Jan. 17, 2020

These dates are reflected in the updated 2019-20 school calendar available here.

Duval County was among several Northeast Florida school districts that had to cancel classes earlier this month due to the hurricane. About a dozen schools in Duval County served as shelters to more than 620 people in Jacksonville during the storm. Duval County students missed school Sept. 3-5. Though Dorian resulted in three lost days, according to DCPS, only two days -- Oct. 21 and Jan. 17 -- were identified as needed makeup days.

The school district said the updated calendar will have sufficient time to meet the total instructional minutes required by the state without using a third makeup day.

The 2019-20 calendar that was approved last year by the Duval County School Board included five makeup days in the event severe weather prevented students from attending school and schooldays were required to be made up. Those dates included Oct. 21, 2019, and Jan. 17, 2020, as well as June 1, 2020, June 2, 2020, and June 3, 2020.

