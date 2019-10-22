Teen makes 'huge progress' at physical therapy 10 months after golf cart accident

An Instagram video captured the "huge progress" that a teenage girl made at physical therapy less than 10 months since a golf cart accident in St. Johns County.
Olivia Love was seriously injured in January when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and hit her head on the driveway of a home off State Road 16.
The family created an Instagram page named "Prayers for Olivia Love," where the family posts updates on how Olivia is doing.
"It warms our hearts how much people love her and just want to support her and want the best for her," Danielle Love, Olivia's older sister, told News4Jax in January. "Everybody is just being so great and helpful, and it's awesome."
On Tuesday, a video was posted on the page, saying Olivia "made huge progress at physical therapy."
Hello! First of all we want to thank everyone who hasn't forgotten about liv and still constantly prays for her progress. Today she made HUGE progress at Physical therapy. Olivia has tightness in her hips and legs which makes her, usually, swing her leg out to the side and gives her a kinda funny walk. Today, they bandaged her up as seen in the video to mimic how a normal walking pattern is supposed to be. As Olivia started walking with the bandages her brain finally made a connection with her leg on how it's supposed to move and olivia felt it! She became so emotional and cried tears of joy, which in turn made everyone else in the room cry. Her walking is 100x better with the bandages on and the more she wears them the more her brain will understand that this is how you're supposed to be walking. So, Olivia will be bandaged up for as long as possible with the goal that her brain will learn to walk like that without them. In regards to speech, it's more slow progress. You can tell she is getting a lot better understanding what you're saying and is much better at engaging in conversation, however, forming sentences is still very difficult. She has made such huge strides in only 10 months. We pray the progress never stops. Again, thank you all for the continual support and keep the prayers coming ❤️
The post also said Olivia "has made such huge strides in only 10 months" and thanked everyone who has been praying for Olivia's progress.
