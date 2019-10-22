Teen makes 'huge progress' at physical therapy 10 months after golf cart accident

An Instagram video captured the "huge progress" that a teenage girl made at physical therapy less than 10 months since a golf cart accident in St. Johns County.

Olivia Love was seriously injured in January when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and hit her head on the driveway of a home off State Road 16.

The family created an Instagram page named "Prayers for Olivia Love," where the family posts updates on how Olivia is doing.

"It warms our hearts how much people love her and just want to support her and want the best for her," Danielle Love, Olivia's older sister, told News4Jax in January. "Everybody is just being so great and helpful, and it's awesome."

On Tuesday, a video was posted on the page, saying Olivia "made huge progress at physical therapy."

The post also said Olivia "has made such huge strides in only 10 months" and thanked everyone who has been praying for Olivia's progress.

