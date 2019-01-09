Nease High student seriously injured in fall from moving golf cart

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - A teenage girl was seriously injured last week when she fell from the rear of a golf cart and struck her head on the driveway of a home off State Road 16 in St. Johns County, according to state traffic crash records.

After the fall, Olivia Love, 17, was flown to Orange Park Medical Center, where she continued to recover Wednesday.

Family members told News4Jax that Love, a junior at Nease High School, has been making progress after undergoing brain surgery and other procedures. They have been by her side ever since the night of the Jan. 2 accident.

"Whenever I don't have class, I'm here," said Bobby Love, Olivia's older brother who described her as a caring and funny person.

Danielle Love, Olivia's older sister, even took a semester off.

"I just couldn't imagine being two hours away while she's going through this, so I have pretty much been sleeping here every day," Danielle said. "I'll get to school when it comes to it, but I'm not really focused on that right now."

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles traffic crash report, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the golf cart, a 17-year-old boy, was driving carelessly -- swerving left to right -- when Olivia fell off and struck her head on the asphalt driveway.

No citation has been issued. Deputies noted that the golf cart was a two-seater, but there were four occupants.

"I still can't process the thought that she fell off of a little golf cart and this much damage has occurred," said Kathy Borsody, Olivia's mother. "I just can't process that."

The family said Olivia (pictured left) suffered a skull fracture and a brain bleed.

"She has been improving slowly, very slowly," Danielle said. "She has gone from being completely on a ventilator to getting off that, so that's a good sign. She's moving her arm -- her left arm -- a lot. We are still working on the right arm."

Olivia's family owns a bagel shop in St. Johns County, where she works on the weekends. The family created an Instagram page named "Prayers for Olivia Love," where they post daily updates on how she is doing. The account had nearly 800 followers as of Wednesday.

"It warms our hearts how much people love her and just want to support her and want the best for her," Danielle said. "Everybody is just being so great and helpful, and it’s awesome."

As Olivia makes small victories day to day, the community has rallied around her by sending encouragement through cards and prayers.

"It's making this difficult process a little bit easier," Olivia's older brother said.

Her mother added, "Thank you for all the support. It's really just overwhelming and keep the prayers coming because she needs them."

The family said Olivia is strong and there's no doubt she's going to pull through, but ask for the community's continued prayers through her long recovery process.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Olivia's medical expenses.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.