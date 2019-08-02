Volunteers Needed for Sea Turtle and Beach Steward Program

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Volunteers are needed for the Sea Turtle and Beach Steward Program in Saint Johns County.

Help is needed to survey wrack lines to recover stranded washback sea turtles and conduct beach cleanups from August through November.

All volunteers must follow the steps as outlined here in the volunteer webpage. They must also pass a background check, possess a valid Florida driver license, complete the online orientation session, and attend one mandatory survey training that is conducted on the beach. Trainings are scheduled for the following dates and locations, and pre-registration is not required:

August 6 / 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. / Surfside Beachfront Park, 3070 Coastal Highway.

August 17 / 8:00 to 9:00 a.m. / Butler Beachfront Park, 5860 A1A South.

August 19 / 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. / South Ponte Vedra Recreation Area, 2993 S. Ponte Vedra Blvd.

Children under the age of 18 are welcome to volunteer, but they must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. For more information, visit the St. Johns County Sea Turtle and Beach Steward Volunteer webpage at www.sjcfl.us/HCP/VolunteerWashback.aspx, or call 904-209-3740.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.