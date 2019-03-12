Vote expected today on new school arrival, dismissal times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - St. Johns County school board officials are expected to vote Tuesday on changing start and dismissal times for next school year.

Starting next year, the St. Johns County School District is proposing start and dismissal time changes for all grades. Plenty of parents are upset about the idea.

READ MORE:

Superintendent explains why district considering proposal to change school times

The biggest change will be for middle school students who would start school about 20 minutes earlier at 7:30 and end the day at 1:50 p.m. All other schools will see about a five-minute difference.

Elementary schools and K-8 would start their day at 8:25 a.m. and end five minutes earlier at 2:45 p.m. High School students would start at 9:20 a.m. and leave school at 3:50 p.m.

The school district said the schedule changes are needed to keep up with the county’s growth explosion and new development. Each school year, the district said it adds up to 1,500 students and more than 700 bus riders.

To keep up with demand, some buses are running double routes. District officials said because of the growth, some students are spending more time on the bus and sometimes are late for class.

The district hopes the proposed schedule changes will get everyone to school on time.

The superintendent expects these changes will pass.

Tuesday’s school board meeting will start at 9 a.m. on the third floor of the school board auditorium at

40 Orange St.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.