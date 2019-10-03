Trooper who died in Orlando crash honored

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Thursday to honor Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Tracy Vickers, who died Friday in an on-duty crash in Orlando.

DeSantis directed flags to be flown at half-staff at the state Capitol, the Florida Highway Patrol headquarters in Tallahassee, the Florida Highway Patrol regional office in Orlando, the Orange County Courthouse and Orlando City Hall.

A memorial service for Vickers will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 South John Young Parkway in Orlando, according to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, which includes the Highway Patrol.

News Service of Florida