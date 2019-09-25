Affidavit: Michael Jones said he killed wife with baseball bat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - An affidavit is shedding new light on the arrest of a Florida man charged with killing his wife and four young children who were found dead in Georgia.

According to the affidavit, Michael Jones admitted to killing Casei Jones on July 10 during an argument at their home on Southeast 86th Terrace in Marion County.

The Sheriff's Office said Michael Jones told deputies Casei Jones retrieved a baseball bat during the argument. Michael Jones, deputies said, told investigators he took the bat and repeatedly struck Casei Jones, killing her.

The affidavit states a deputy was sent to the address on Southeast 86th Terrace on Sept. 14 after a neighbor reported Casei Jones and her four children missing. The property owner allowed the deputy into the home, who noted the "foul odor of decomposition."

During the search of the home, the affidavit said, a deputy was notified that Michael Jones had been detained after a crash in Southeast Georgia. Deputies said his wife's body was found in the vehicle, and the bodies of the children were found in Georgia.

Michael Jones' ex-wife spoke to News4Jax on Tuesday, who said Michael Jones claimed he and his wife were getting a divorce. She said Michael Jones asked to stay at her home in Jacksonville.

A Marion County deputy told News4Jax investigators believe Jones drove to Jacksonville with the bodies of his wife and children in his van before driving to Georgia.

Michael Jones is in the Marion County Jail on suicide watch. He's due back in court Oct. 22.

