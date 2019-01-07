Will ex-cons rush to register as Amendment 4 takes effect?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Some people in Florida with felony convictions will be eligible to register to vote Tuesday, as Amendment 4 goes into effect.

The amendment, approved by nearly 65 percent of Florida voters in November, states those convicted of a felony who complete all terms of their sentence will have their right to vote restored. The new law does not apply to people convicted of murder or sexual offenses.

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan said he anticipates a rush of people will register in the morning. His office opens at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“It doesn’t have a whole lot of impact on my organization, except that we will be receiving a whole lot more applications, I am sure, because the eligibility, or the verification -- if you will -- of the application is all done by the Secretary of State’s office,” Hogan explained. “We have extra application forms, made sure we have enough pens. We will process them as they come in.”

Hogan said his office usually has 13 days to process an application and get it to Tallahassee electronically. Then the state will process the application as it relates to eligibility.

Florida was one of a few states whose Constitution permanently disenfranchised felons and granted only the governor and the state cabinet the authority to restore a person’s voting rights -- until Amendment 4 was passed by voters.

Randy Reep, a criminal defense attorney, said his clients convicted of felonies have been passionate about Amendment 4.

“If we look back retrospectively, I think you will see a larger population of convicted felons who have their rights restored (will) vote than those who never lost them to begin with,” Reep said. “Those are people who have an actual interest.”

Jerod Powers, a father of two, served more than five years for aggravated battery with a firearm and was released in 2002.

“I did my time. I did my probation,” Powers said. “I am glad they gave us our voice back.”

According to Hogan, the state will determine if an ex-con meets the criteria of Amendment 4 and will then inform the Supervisor of Elections Office, who will then notify that individual.

