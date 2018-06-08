Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapper, Gloria Williams, to learn sentence today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman who admitted to kidnapping a newborn baby from a Jacksonville hospital 20 years ago will be sentenced Friday morning.

Gloria Williams could spend up to 22 years in prison for posing as a hospital employee on July 10, 1998, taking 8 pound 2 ounce Kamiyah Mobley from her mother's arms, walking out of the hospital and driving to South Carolina.

Williams raised the child as Alexis Manigo. The girl, now a young woman, recently changed her name back to Kamiyah.

Kamiyah's biological parents have waited a generation for this resolution.

WATCH ONLINE:

Gloria Williams sentencing begins at 10:30 a.m.

Last month, both Williams and Kamiyah's birth mother, Shanara Mobley testified in court.

Williams admitted she took the baby from the hospital at a time when her life was spiraling out of control. Williams said she was coping with depression and an abusive relationship.

She also apologized to Kamiyah and the girl's biological parents and also said if she could go back in time, she would not have taken the baby.

"I know I wronged you and I'm so sorry, and so many days, so many days, so many days I just wanted to pick that child up and say, 'Get in the car. Let's go.' I just couldn't,"Williams said.

READ MORE: Williams apologizes to Kamiyah Mobley, family

Shanara Mobley was very emotional during her testimony. She shared how the kidnapping impacted her. She was suicidal, and is still hurting years later.

“I'm still hurting when you're reaching out to my child. This is my child. I am your mother Kamiyah! I am your mother,” cried Mobley.

Mobley wants Gloria Williams to spend a long time behind bars. In order to build a relationship with her child, Mobley wants to make sure Williams won't be close by.

Kamiyah has said she hopes the court will impose a lenient sentence against the woman who raised her.

This case captured the area’s attention for the better part of two decades.

News4Jax will carry the sentencing hearing online, beginning at 10:30 a.m. This article will be updated as soon as the sentence is announced and provide reaction from both families.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.