Former Fletcher High teacher accused of having sex with students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville high school teacher was arrested Thursday over accusations that he had sexual relationships with two underage students, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Corey Maguire French, 30, was released from custody Friday morning after he was booked into the Duval County jail on two felony counts of unlawful sexual activity, jail records show.

French, who taught at Fletcher High School, was the subject of a March complaint that he had been sexually involved with two former students, the Sheriff''s Office said in a Facebook post.

The agency said an investigation found French had sex with two students, ages 16 and 17 at the time, while he was teaching at Fletcher between 2015 and 2017.

Anyone with additional information about this case or potential victims is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500. Tips can also be emailed to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

