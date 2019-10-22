Former Fletcher High teacher found guilty of unlawful sexual activity with students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Former Fletcher High School teacher Corey French pleaded guilty last week to unlawful sexual activity with minors.

French was sentenced to three years in prison followed by five years of sexual offender probation, according to court documents, after he had sex with two students.

Two students contacted French's wife after learning the teacher was sleeping with both of them, according to an administrative report from the Duval County School Board.

French, who was 30 years old at the time, was arrested in September 2018 on two felony counts of unlawful sexual activity. The report states that both girls, who were 16 and 17 years old at the time and are now former students of Fletcher High, told police they had sex with French multiple times, including at the school and at French's home.

The girls showed French's wife pictures to prove they were intimate with her husband. The report also stated that one of the students canceled her plans to go to college, hoping French would leave his wife for her.

