Students told Duval teacher's wife they had sex with him, report finds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two students claiming they had sex with a former Fletcher High School teacher contacted the man's wife after learning the teacher was sleeping with both of them, according to an administrative report from the Duval County School Board.

Corey French, 30, was arrested in September on two felony counts of unlawful sexual activity. The report states that both girls, now former students of Fletcher High, told police they had sex with French multiple times, including at the school and at French's home.

According to the report, the two students French is accused of having sex with found out about each other and then met with his wife to inform her about their relationships. The girls showed French's wife pictures to prove they were intimate with her husband.

Both girls are refusing to press charges, the report states. Attorney Gene Nichols, who is not affiliated with the case, said it's common in similar cases for that to happen.

"The number one reason we will see is that they don't want to bring any more attention to themselves or to their families," Nichols said. "They're victims of crimes, and it's difficult being a victim of a crime."

The former students, the report said, told police French confessed his love to them. One claimed he planned for them to go to Colorado or Alaska, but she knew they were only fantasies.

The report also stated that one of the students canceled her plans to go to college, hoping French would leave his wife for her.

"What we do see so many times are young people who believe that they're in love, young people who believe this is a relationship that's going to continue," Nichols said.

French is out of jail on bond. He pleaded not guilty to his charges.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 14.

