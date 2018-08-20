Former Jaguar faces fraud charges linked to bogus dental work

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A former Jacksonville Jaguars player faces insurance fraud charges linked to dental treatment authorities said he never received.

Marlon McCree is accused of filing nearly $78,000 in bogus insurance claims, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said. Patronis said McCree received $31,000 in reimbursements as a result.

McCree, 41, turned himself into the Nassau County jail Saturday morning, where he remains in custody on five counts of filing false insurance claims, jail logs show.

The former NFL defensive back and one-time Jaguars assistant defensive backs coach faces up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of all charges.

The state Bureau of Insurance Fraud was tipped off in April by Cigna, which accused McCree of submitting bogus paperwork to the Gene Upshaw Health Reimbursement Account, or HRA.

An investigation found McCree falsified invoices that listed All Smiles Dental, Patronis said. The Jacksonville dental practice had no records indicating he was a patient there.

"Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime and costs honest Floridians millions of dollars every year," said Patronis. "Just last year, our dedicated fraud detectives arrested nearly 1,000 individuals and recovered nearly $80 million in insurance fraud related restitution."

McCree still faces aggravated battery charges in an unrelated case following an April 7 incident involving his ex-wife, according to Duval County court records.

A day after McCree's ex-wife got a restraining order, she accused him of ramming her car during a high-speed chase. He was arrested twice more in May on suspicion of violating the court order.

The nine-year NFL veteran was drafted by the Jaguars in 2001. He spent two seasons in Jacksonville, followed by stints in Houston, Carolina, San Diego and Denver.

