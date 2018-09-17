Fortnite blamed for divorces in U.K.

Game enthusiasts and industry personnel visit the 'Fortnite' exhibit during the Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on June 12, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The popular game Fortnite helped cause 5 percent of divorces in the U.K. this year, according to court records.

The website Divorce Online said 200 divorce petitions filed in the U.K. since the start of the year cited Fortnite as a reason for break-ups.

The company didn't say how the game caused people to split up.

Experts say addiction is often a reason for divorce, and digital technology addiction could also cause relationship issues.

As of June, about 125 million people worldwide play Fortnite on social media, and more than 40 million log in every month.

Fortnite made $296 million in April alone for its publisher, Epic Games.

