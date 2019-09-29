Four people shot at party in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, an unknown suspect fired multiple rounds in the air at a large party on Clemente Drive early Sunday morning injuring four people.

Just before 2 a.m. the four victims took themselves to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

JSO's Aggravated Battery Unit is investigating the scene and asks anyone with further information call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

