Friends: Ed White football player dies days after shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Friends and loved ones of an Ed White High School football player who was shot on Jacksonville's Westside told News4Jax on Friday that he was taken off life support.

His friends identified the victim who was shot Tuesday night as Raymond Hill. They said he died Thursday.

The news was difficult for Tony Downey.

"At first I didn't believe them. I had to hang up on them. I thought they were playing," Downey said. "After the 10th person had called me, I still couldn't believe them."

One of Hill's teammates wore the running back's No. 4 jersey as he made a touchdown Thursday night.

Another friend posted a message to Hill on social media, reading in part: "You would always light up the room with your huge personality and awesome sense of humor."

"He's real funny. Class clown. I had good times with him. We died laughing, can't breathe laughing," Downey said. "He was real cool."

Downey said Hill was dedicated to being the best football player he could be. He said the memory of No. 4 will live on forever.

"He was striving for greatness," Downey said. "He was striving real hard."

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has not announced an arrest in the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

