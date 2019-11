JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire in RV City, a popular tailgate spot ahead of the Florida-Georgia game, just after 7 p.m. on Thursday.

JFRD said a generator sparked the fire that spread to a personal RV.

No one was injured and the fire was quickly extinguished.

A nearby tailgater captured video of the massive blaze and posted it to Facebook.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.