1 killed, 2nd injured in Pierce County shooting

PATTERSON, Ga. - Deputies with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office are investigating a deadly shooting Sunday night in Patterson, Georgia.

A man was shot and killed about 9 p.m. near Tyre Bridge Road. A second victim was transported to the hospital with injuries and a third person was arrested, deputies reported.

According to The Blackshear Times, a driver found the wounded man lying on the ground near Macedonia Baptist Church. Further investigation led to police finding the person who was fatally shot, while a third man was arrested in connection to the shootings.

The Sheriff's Office is working to determine what led to the violence.

