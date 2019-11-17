Photographer hit during Georgia-Auburn game ‘resting & recovering’

A photographer who was taken to a hospital after she was hit on the sideline of the Georgia-Auburn game Saturday tweeted out a statement Sunday.

According to The Associated Press, a Georgia statement said Chamberlain Smith was sent to East Alabama Medical Center after she was hurt when a Bulldogs running back ran into her several feet off the sideline late in the second quarter during the game at Jordan–Hare Stadium in Auburn and was carted off the field. The school said Smith, who The Associated Press reported is a photography intern for the University of Georgia Athletic Association and a Georgia graduate, was released from the hospital late Saturday.

On Sunday afternoon, Smith tweeted out a statement, thanking everyone for “the overwhelming outpouring of support.” In the statement, she said she was “so glad to be walking away with nothing more than a concussion and some bruises.”

“I will be home resting and recovering for the next several days, but I’m looking forward to being back on the sidelines soon,” the statement continued.

At the end, Smith said, “Go Dawgs.”