OSHA investigating death of Brunswick longshoreman

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – Federal regulators are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a longshoreman who officials say drove into the water at the Port of Brunswick over the weekend.

Lon Bland, 44, was driving a car onto a transport ship early Sunday morning when the vehicle went straight instead of turning onto the vessel, according to the Glynn County coroner’s office. Bland was rescued, but he was later pronounced dead.

Bland’s employer, APS Stevedoring, could not be reached for comment.

In a statement, the Georgia Ports Authority lamented the loss of Bland: “The Georgia Ports Authority sends its deepest sympathies and prayers to the family of Lon Bland, a driver for the ILA who tragically lost his life during vessel loading operations.”

Bland is being remembered as a husband, father and great friend. Some of his friends, like Nicholas Sands, were surprised to learn of his death. Sands estimates he has known Bland for more than 20 years. This is the last thing he expected to happen.

“Shock,” Sands said of the news. “I couldn’t believe it.”

Funeral arrangements for Bland have not yet been made.