Grand jury indicts Glynn County police chief, 3 others

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Glynn County grand jury investigating a scandal involving a former police officer who had sex with a confidential informant has indicted four current or former police officers, including current Glynn County Police Chief John Powell.

Arrest warrants were issued late Thursday for Powell, current Vidalia Police Chief Brian Scott, and former Glynn County Police Department officers David Haney and David Hassler, according to Mark Spaulding of the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

The grand jury found sufficient evidence to justify 20 charges, including violation of oath, attempt to commit a felony, influencing a witness, perjury and making false statements to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Jurors declined to indict on one additional charge they considered.

The charges go back to 2017, when information got out that Glynn-Brunswick Narcotics Enforcement Team investigator James Cassadra was having sex with an informant. The charges in the indictment resulted from his supervisors lying to protect the detective, including giving false information to a special agent of the GBI looking into the case. A second narcotics team member was accused of associating with a convicted meth dealer who had a gun while the two were together at a bar. Despite being aware of this, no internal investigation was ever conducted.

According to the Brunswick News, Cassadra has already pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of his oath of office and agreed to provide testimony about additional wrongdoing within the police department, including possible suppression of information about a police chase that resulted in a fatality.

A district attorney from the Clayton Judicial Circuit was brought in to serve as a special prosecutor after Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson cited a conflict of interest.