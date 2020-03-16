Video: Coast Guard rescues 4 from water after sailing vessel runs aground in Georgia
CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from the water after their boat ran aground and began taking on water near St. Catherine’s Sound, Georgia, early Monday, a release said.
A Coast Guard Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the people and transported them to Hunter Army Airfield.
At 2:28 a.m., Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders received a call, from a 30-foot sailing vessel, stating they had run aground and were taking on water with 4 people aboard.
A crew was able to assisted in hoisting three boaters, but could not locate the fourth.
After searching the area, the Dolphin crew located the remaining person less than a mile from the boat wearing a life jacket and was able to rescue that person.
