Confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia reach 600, including 3 in Glynn County

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Sunday afternoon that 600 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including a total of three cases in Glynn County.

As of noon, the number of reported deaths in the state climbed to 23.

Of the confirmed cases in Georgia, they were split 49% female, 48% male with 2% unknown. Of people with COVID-19, 42% were between the ages of 18-59, while 31% were over the age of 60. One percent of patients were ages 17 or under, and 26% of the patients were of unknown age.

In Southeast Georgia, there was still only one case of in Charlton County -- a resident hospitalized in Camden County -- and there were three cases in Glynn County -- up one case from Saturday evening. There were still four cases in Chatham County (Savannah) as of Sunday.

Fulton County had 108 cases -- the most of any county in Georgia -- followed by Cobb with 61 cases, Bartow with 57 cases, Dougherty with 48 cases, DeKalb with 45 cases and Gwinnett with 27 cases. The highest concentration of cases are in the metropolitan Atlanta area with the exception of Dougherty, which is a coronavirus hot spot in Southwest Georgia.