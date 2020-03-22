In response to COVID-19, Camden County adds voluntary curfew

As Georgia’s coronavirus caseload continues to grow, Camden County is asking residents to stay home after dark in hopes of limiting the spread of the virus.

Beginning on Monday, the voluntary curfew will last from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

Officials said Sunday the goals of the curfew are to curb the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, and relieve the burden on first responders and health care workers.

“It is vitally important that all businesses realize that continuing to allow in-person gatherings of greater than ten people is posing a significant health risk to Camden County,” officials said.

Exceptions will be made for those who need to travel to work, seek medical treatment, stock up on food, fuel, medicine and other necessities, according to the county’s notice.

The nightly curfew will not have any influence on operations at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, nor will it impact critical needs such as grocery stores, hospitals and pharmacies.

The new measure comes as Georgia grapples with over 600 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 10 in southeast Georgia, and 23 deaths statewide.

Camden County does not have any cases of its own, but a Charlton County patient is being treated there. So far, four cases have been identified in nearby Glynn County.

While the curfew is voluntary, the county noted other options such as a shelter-in-place order or mandatory curfew may become necessary based on how the public health emergency unfolds.