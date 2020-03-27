Georgia cases of COVID-19 surpass 2,000, 64 deaths reported

Georgia reached 2,001 reported cases of the coronavirus on Friday afternoon with a total of 64 deaths due the virus in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

The number of cases increased from the 1,643 that were reported at 7 p.m. Thursday.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, 566 patients were hospitalized, the data showed. That number increased from the 509 patients who were said to be hospitalized Thursday night.

The number of cases in the Southeast Georgia have not changed. There have been 12 cases reported in that area: six in Glynn County, two in Ware County, two in Camden County, one in Charlton County and one in Pierce County.

Fulton County had the highest number of cases, 307, followed by Dougherty County with 193 cases and Dekalb with 181 cases.

Of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Georgia, 57% were between 18 and 59 years old, 34% were age 60 and up, 1% were age 17 or younger and 8% were of unknown age. Of the COVID-19 patients, 49% were female and 46% were male, with the gender unknown for the other 5%.

Gov. Brian Kemp spoke about the virus outbreak and the state’s response during a televised town hall event Thursday night. When asked why he had not ordered people to stay home statewide as the virus spreads rapidly, Kemp said he had to balance the needs of all across the state, including 50 counties that had no reported cases. He said he preferred to leave those decisions to local officials.

Kemp on Thursday ordered public elementary and secondary schools to remain closed for in-person instruction through April 24. He said students may be able to return to school on April 27.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

Worldwide, there have been more than 535,000 cases and more than 24,000 deaths. In the United States, there have been about 86,000 cases and about 1,300 deaths.