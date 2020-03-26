Gov. Kemp orders Georgia public schools closed through April 24

In an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday ordered public elementary and secondary schools to remain closed for in-person instruction through April 24.

The executive order issued Thursday by Kemp comes after he previously ordered the closure of all public elementary, secondary and post-secondary schools in the state from March 18 to March 31.

Kemp said Thursday students may be able to return to school on Monday, April 27.

“I am deeply grateful to State School Superintendent Richard Woods, the Georgia Department of Education, superintendents, and parents for keeping us informed and helping us make the right decision for our students,” Kemp said. “Throughout this process, we will continue to seek the advice of public health officials, school leaders and families to ensure the health and safety of the educational community. As we approach April 24, 2020, we ask for continued patience and flexibility since circumstances may change, but we encourage families to stay strong and follow the guidance of federal, state and local leaders in the weeks ahead.”

The University System of Georgia and Technical College System of Georgia will remain closed for in-person instruction through the rest of the semester, as students have already transitioned to all online learning.

As of Thursday, there were more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases reported in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.