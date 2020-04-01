Authorities: 2-year-old abducted by father after triple homicide in Georgia

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon for a toddler believed to have been taken by his father after three people were found dead in Macon, Georgia, home, according to authorities.

Multiple Georgia news outlets reported Wednesday that Caesar Crockett, 29, was wanted for three counts of murder and one count of kidnapping after a deadly shooting Tuesday at a Moreland Avenue home in Macon.

Deputies said that Crockett took his son, 2-year-old King Crockett, and fled the scene in a black, 2007 Pontiac G5 with a temporary Georgia tag: S0325629.

According to WMAZ, deputies said the shooting was sparked by an argument between Crockett and his son’s mother, and that Crockett is accused of shooting her and killing her mother, stepfather and sister.

Authorities said Crockett and his son were last seen in Gainesville on Wednesday.

King Crockett is described as a 2-year-old black male, about 3 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 35 pounds with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a blue Superman logo, a black shirt and blue jogging pants with a white stripe on the side.

Caesar Crockett is described as a 29-year-old black male, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall, with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a faded black long sleeve T-shirt and black basketball shorts with three red and white stripes on the side.

If you spot them, do not approach them, authorities said. Call law enforcement right away.

You can contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or call 911 for your nearest law enforcement department.

You can also call 1-888-FL MISSING to report any sightings.