1st COVID-19 deaths reported in Camden, Glynn counties

The first deaths from COVID-19 were reported late Thursday morning in Camden and Glynn counties as the statewide death toll hit 872, health officials said.

A total of 26 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded overnight, while confirmed infections increased to 21,512, an increase of 410 since Wednesday evening, according to the Georgia Department of Publix Health.

The latest report from the state Department of Public Health said 4,069 people -- 18.9% of those testing positive for COVID-10 -- were hospitalized.

A total of 254 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Southeast Georgia, with 13 deaths. The latest deaths reported were those of a 45-year-old man in Camden County and a 76-year-old man in Gynn County.

In Camden County, 28 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, while 51 cases have been reported in Glynn County.

Ware County continues to be the hardest hit in Southeast Georgia, with 97 confirmed cases and seven deaths.

Pierce County has 51 confirmed cases and two deaths, while Brantley County has two deaths and 20 confirmed cases.

There have been seven cases reported in Charlton County.

Speaking at a daily White House briefing Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump said he told Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp that he “disagreed strongly” with Kemp’s decision to begin allowing some nonessential businesses to soon reopen.

Kemp’s call to reopen shuttered businesses in Georgia has left some business owners wary and confused and others elated this week.

His order lets gyms, hair and nail salons, bowling alleys and tattoo parlors open with restrictions Friday. Restaurants can resume dine-in service Monday, though bars and nightclubs must remain closed.