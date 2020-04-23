Parade honors former Camden County school bus driver who died from COVID-19

KINGSLAND, Ga. – A man who was a bus driver for Camden County Schools for 20 years has died from complications of COVID-19, friends told News4Jax.

Lalonee Gibbs, 44, contracted COVID-19 several weeks ago and died in a hospital, friends said.

On Thursday afternoon, a parade was held in Kingsland to honor Gibbs, who also trained Greyhound drivers in New York City. Police, fire rescue personnel and dozens of cars, led by Camden County school buses and a Greyhound bus, drove past the home of Gibb’s mother.

A Camden County Schools spokesperson released the following statement regarding Gibbs’ death to News4Jax:

“We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mr. Lalonee Gibbs. Although he was not a member of the Camden County Schools Transportation Team at the time of his death, we share the grief of his family and friends in the news of his passing. We are grateful for Mr. Gibb’s years of service to our school system and we send our sincere condolences to his family.”

Family members said Thursday they were in the process of planning funeral arrangements.

According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, the death was the first from COVID-19 in Camden County.