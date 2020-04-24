Suspected tornado flips small plane, leaves trail of damage in Georgia

ADEL, Ga. – Severe weather responsible for least seven deaths in Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana, blew through Southeast Georgia on Thursday, leaving a trail of “heavy damage.”

A suspected tornado swept through the city of Adel in Cook County, Georgia, tearing off roofs and flipping at least one car and a small plane.

Tornado damages aircraft at Cook County Airport, Adel, GA. High winds flipped a small plane owned by Azalea Aviation,... Posted by Adel News-Tribune on Thursday, April 23, 2020

Johnny West, Cook County's emergency management director, told The Valdosta Daily Times there was damage throughout the county and “heavy damage”in the city. Photos submitted to WALB-TV show trees snapped in half and metal roofing material draped over some utility lines still standing.

At least one suspected tornado touched down Thursday evening north of Tallahassee near Interstate 10, according weather officials. Twitter users were posting photos of downed trees in the area, and authorities warned people to stay away from downed power lines.

Damage was caused by a combination of straight-line winds and the tornado, said Wright Dobbs, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Tallahassee, Florida, office.

There were no reports of injuries or deaths.