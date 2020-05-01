53ºF

If you are disabled and need help with WJXT’s or WCWJ's FCC public inspection file, call (904) 393-9801.

Georgia

Glynn County Fire Rescue: 2 pedestrians hit, airlifted to hospital

Brittany Muller, Reporter

Tags: Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are receiving treatment at trauma centers after being hit by a vehicle, according to Glynn County Fire Rescue.

Officials said the two were hit in the area of New Jessup Highway and Glyndale Drive around 1 a.m. Friday.

Both people were transported by helicopter to trauma centers.

Multiple units from Glynn County Fire Rescue and Police Department responded.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: