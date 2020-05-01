Glynn County Fire Rescue: 2 pedestrians hit, airlifted to hospital
GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. – Two people are receiving treatment at trauma centers after being hit by a vehicle, according to Glynn County Fire Rescue.
Officials said the two were hit in the area of New Jessup Highway and Glyndale Drive around 1 a.m. Friday.
Both people were transported by helicopter to trauma centers.
Multiple units from Glynn County Fire Rescue and Police Department responded.
No other information was immediately available.
