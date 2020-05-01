Glynn County Fire Rescue: 2 pedestrians hit, airlifted to hospital

Published: May 1, 2020, 6:22 am Updated: May 1, 2020, 7:27 am

Multiple units responded to two pedestrians struck by a vehicle in the area of New Jesup Hwy and Glyndale Dr. Both patients were transported by helicopter to trauma centers for treatment, according to Glynn County Fire Rescue.

No other information was immediately available.