Georgia city could let people carry alcohol around downtown

STATESBORO, Ga. – A southeast Georgia city is considering allowing people to carry alcoholic beverages around its downtown.

The Statesboro Herald reports the possible changes were discussed in a city council work session last month. Among other changes that could be coming to Statesboro would be to let public officials hold licenses to sell alcohol. The city currently bans officials from holding licenses.

City Attorney Cain Smith noted that Georgia’s only statewide open container law is the one that prohibits open alcoholic beverage containers inside vehicles and that other cities like Savannah have made similar moves.