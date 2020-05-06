Calls for criminal charges mount in daylight shooting of black jogger

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The mother of a 25-year-old man shot and killed in February and the family’s attorneys are calling for the arrest of a former Brunswick District Attorney investigator and his son, who told police the shooting happening as they were trying to make a citizen’s arrest.

Video that surfaced Tuesday on YouTube showed that Ahmaud Arbery was running when two men in a pickup truck who had stopped in the street ahead confronted him and fired three shots, two of them after Arbery tried to fight a man who was holding a gun.

Arbery’s mother told reporters Wednesday morning that after her son was killed on Feb. 23, Glynn County deputies told her that her son was shot in the yard while burglarizing a home by the homeowner of the house.

According to Glynn County police documents, Greg Mcmichael, a former District Attorney investigator, and his son, Travis Mcmichael, told police they followed Arbery as he ran out of a neighborhood where there had been recent burglaries and told him to stop, that they want to talk to him. The father and son admitted they both had guns but the younger man only fired two shots at Arbery after he began to fight.

The video shows otherwise.

Arbery’s mother said that for more than a week she believed what police initially told her until she learned of the McMichaels’ connection to law enforcement. That’s when she began independently looking into her son’s death. Her lawyers say they were aware that this critical cell phone video of the incident existed but were denied the opportunity to view it the three different district attorneys that have all now looked into the shooting death due to the Brunswick office’s conflict of interest.

The family and their attorneys call Arbery’s death a hate crime and a “modern-day lynching.”

Attorneys for the family say they believe the video was released by someone in one of the various state attorneys offices that handled this case over the past 73 days or by someone in the Glynn County Police Department. A separate Georgia Bureau Investigation of how the video got out is now underway.

The family said the DA who has this case now, Tom Durden of the McIntosh County office, has the ability to order an arrest warrant for the Mcmichaels and, after all that’s been exposed through the cellphone video, they want that arrest to happen right away.

On Tuesday, after the video was released, Durden did ask the GBI to look into Arbery’s death.

UPDATE: This evening DA Tom Durden formally requested the GBI to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery. https://t.co/e9grV2bk0Y — GA Bureau of Invest (@GBI_GA) May 6, 2020

Also Tuesday, elected officials and political figures from Georgia Republican U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler to presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris have issued statements calling for swift justice.

The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020

A large protest was held Tuesday afternoon at the site of the shooting and a protest outside the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office is expected Wednesday afternoon.

This article will be updated with more details throughout the afternoon.