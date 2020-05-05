Glynn DA recommends grand jury review as video emerges of fatal shooting of unarmed black man

BRUNSWICK, Ga. – A Brunswick district attorney on Tuesday recommended that a grand jury review the fatal February shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who friends say was killed while jogging in a suburban Brunswick neighborhood.

The recommendation came on the same day that graphic cellphone video purportedly showing the deadly confrontation between Arbery and Travis McMichael, the son of a former district attorney investigator, was posted by a Georgia radio station and circulated widely on social media sites.

“I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” Tom Durden, District Attorney Pro Tempore for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, wrote in a press release.

Durden, who started investigating the incident on April 13, said he came to the conclusion after careful review of the evidence in conjunction with the Glynn County Police Department, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

No one disputes that McMichael, son of Brunswick District Attorney’s Office investigator Greg McMichael, shot and killed Arbery, but he was not immediately charged because Travis McMichael claimed he was acting within the scope of a citizen’s arrest.

Arbery’s family says deadly force wasn’t necessary and they simply want to know the truth.

Brunswick radio station WGIG published the “graphic, disturbing” video that reportedly shows the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

“This was given to us by an anonymous source," the radio station wrote in a post on its website. "We debated whether to put it out, but determined it was in the best interest of the public.”

News4Jax reviewed the 30-second cellphone video before it was removed from the radio station’s website.

The video, which seems to have been recorded by someone driving behind the vehicle, appears to show Arbery running towards a white truck that is stopped in the middle of the street.

Travis McMichael, who appears to be standing outside the parked truck, and Arbery then become engaged in a struggle over what looks to be a shotgun.

The gunshots can be heard on the video within a seven-second span. Arbery is seen trying to run away before falling to the ground with bloodstains on his white shirt.

It’s not clear in the video who fired the fatal shots, but the shooter’s father told police that Travis McMichael fired two shots, killing Arbery.

Greg McMichael, who can be seen in the video standing in the back of the truck, called 911 at 1:08 p.m.

Greg McMichael: “I’m out here at Satilla Shores and there’s a black man running down the street."

911 dispatcher: “I just need to know what he was doing wrong, was he just on the premises and not supposed to be?”

Greg McMichael: “And he’s been caught on the camera a bunch before at night. It’s an ongoing thing out here.”

McMichael later told police he suspected that Arbery was burglarizing houses under construction in the Brunswick neighborhood.

According to the police report, McMichael was calling for his son who “grabbed his shotgun because they didn’t know if the male was armed or not.”

Police were told the elder McMichael armed himself with his .357 handgun and the two followed Arbery for two blocks before, according to the report, McMichael shouted: “Stop, stop we want to talk to you.”

They told investigators they pulled up next to Arbery and the former investigator’s son “exited the truck with a shotgun.”

Greg McMichael told police Arbery then “violently attacked his son, and the two men started fighting over the shotgun." Travis McMichael fired two shots, killing Arbery, they told police.

Police said the McMichaels rolled Arbery over to see if he had a weapon, but no weapon was found.

Ahmaud Arbery

Jason Vaughn, Ahmaud’s former football coach at Brunswick High School, suspects his shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“People are known for jogging in that area all the time and we all know Maud likes to jog the area,” Vaughan said last week. “He would stop and, sometimes in the middle of his workout, he’d play basketball with the younger kids and at the game, he’d go back to jogging. That’s the kind of person he was.”

Arbery’s best friend, Demetris Frazier, said the community deserves to know the truth.

“It’s not about one race. We are all a community and we see this as a tragedy to the community. It’s not about black about white. We can’t make this about race. It’s about what’s right and wrong and what happened,” Frazier said.

A former prosecutor who had examined Arbery’s case told police the McMichaels acted within the scope of Georgia’s citizen arrest statute and that Travis McMichael fired his weapon in self-defense.

Arbery’s family has hired civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has not yet returned our calls. The family has also created a Facebook page called “I run with Maud."

Because of the shooter’s family connection with Glynn County law enforcement officials, the homicide case was first transferred to Ware County and then transferred to the Hinesville District for the same reason.