Georgia’s coronavirus caseload surpasses 34,600

There were 34,635 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Georgia as of Tuesday afternoon, an increase of 708 cases in a span of 24 hours, according to the state Department of Public Health.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday that the statewide coronavirus death toll reached 1,461, including 20 new deaths that were recorded since Monday afternoon.

Of the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, Ware County has been hit the hardest, with 165 confirmed COVID-19 cases. In the region, there have been 387 confirmed coronavirus cases and 21 deaths, the latest of which was reported in Charlton County.

For a full breakdown of all those Southeast Georgia counties, see the table below.

In the state of 10.6 million people, 262,179 have been tested for COVID-19, with 13.2% of tests coming back positive.

On Monday, Trails at two Atlanta-area national parks reopened amid an ongoing loosening of coronavirus restrictions in Georgia.

Visitors could access all trails and some parking areas at the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area and Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park and enter both parks for free.

Officials planned to keep a close eye for any crowds or other violations of public health guidance. Visitor centers and restrooms remained closed.

On Thursday, the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests in northern and central Georgia reopened some trails, although the Appalachian Trail and its access points remained closed. Cumberland Island National Seashore allowed people to return to beaches by private boat beginning May 2.