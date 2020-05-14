COVID-19 cases reported in Southeast Georgia surpass 400

Georgia was reporting 35,858 confirmed COVID-19 cases overall as of Thursday afternoon, an increase of 613 reported cases in a span of just over 24 hours.

The Georgia Department of Public Health reported at 1:30 p.m. Thursday that there have been 1,527 confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the state, up 34 from 1 p.m. Wednesday.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 401 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths.

For a full breakdown of all those Southeast Georgia counties, see the table below.

In the state of 10.6 million people, 285,881 have been tested for COVID-19, with 12.5% of tests coming back positive.

Georgia’s governor said he continues to see positive signs in the state’s battle against the coronavirus, even as the state’s death toll from the virus surpassed 1,500 on Wednesday and some health officials expressed concerns about the state’s aggressive plans to restart the economy.

Gov. Brian Kemp said Wednesday that Georgia has the lowest number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals — 1,094 — since April 8. Kemp said the number of patients on ventilators has also dropped to 873.

We continue to see encouraging data as we fight #COVID19 in Georgia. Today we have the lowest number of ventilators in use - 873 - and lowest number of COVID+ patients hospitalized - 1,094 - since hospitals began submitting data to @GeorgiaEMA on April 8. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) May 13, 2020

Kemp eased a few restrictions this week on businesses and child care operations, but said he was keeping most current rules until at least the end of May.

The Republican governor reiterated that he believes Georgia is containing the COVID-19 respiratory illness, despite areas of concern.

Top health experts continue to warn that loosening restrictions too quickly could spark a resurgence of infections. Kemp has captured nationwide attention with his reopening moves because they were among the earliest and most aggressive.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and be fatal.