Glynn County COVID-19 cases pass 100

A total of 44,421 COVID-19 had been reported in Georgia as of Wednesday afternoon, an increase of 691 cases in a 24-hour span, according to the state Department of Public Health.

Since Tuesday afternoon, 36 additional coronavirus-related deaths were recorded, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,907 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 552 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths.

Glynn County has now surpassed 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Between 1 p.m. Tuesday and 1 p.m. Wednesday, Glynn County recorded 14 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 101, with one death.

Ware County has been hit the hardest in the region, with 223 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties:

So far, the state has tested 518,591 people for the coronavirus, with 8.6% of tests coming back positive.