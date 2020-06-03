Food Lion buying Harvey’s Supermarket in Waycross

WAYCROSS, Ga. – Food Lion announced Wednesday it’s acquiring 62 BI-LO/Harveys Supermarket stores across Georgia and the Carolinas, including the Harveys location in Waycross.

Food Lion says it plans to hire 4,650 associates as part of these acquisition plans.

Other stores that will be acquired in southeast Georgia include the Harveys on South 1st Street in Jesup and South Pierce Street in Alma.

Click here for a full list of stores affected.

“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”

Food Lion says the stores will continue to operate as BI-LO and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, then it will change to food Lion.

The transaction is expected to occur from January to April 2021, pending approval.