Telescope Health expands COVID-19 testing, other services into Southeast Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Telescope Health, which partnered with the city of Jacksonville for coronavirus testing, is expanding its services into Southeast Georgia through a collaborations with Southeast Georgia Health System.

The Brunswick, Georgia-based health system serves six counties: Glynn, Camden, Brantley, Charlton, McIntosh and Wayne.

Telescope Health, which offers telemedicine services, will conduct antibody testing for residents in those counties and guidance as they re-enter the workforce.

Telescope will also offer live video chats for evaluation of symptoms (both COVID and non-COVID-related), follow-up care, medication refills and prescriptions, discussion of lab or imaging results and other services.

“As our communities continue to combat the spread of COVID-19, telehealth is an important asset that can help us flatten the curve, ensure all patients stay up-to-date on their health care visits and return back to work in a responsible manner,' said Dr. Matthew Rill, co-founder and CEO of Telescope Health.

To access the telehealth platform, patients can download the Telescope Health app or visit www.TelescopeHealth.com. Patients wishing to see a virtual provider for COVID-19-related health care concerns may be eligible for a discount.

To learn more about how you can protect yourself, your family and your community from getting and spreading respiratory illnesses like coronavirus 2019, visit cdc.gov.