Prime Osborn COVID-19 testing site closing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city-sponsored COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with Telescope Health and Baptist Health, will be ending operations at the Prime Osborn Convention Center as testing availability expands throughout Duval County.

Wednesday, May 20, is the last day the drive-through testing site will be open.

The Prime Osborn site was the first public site to offer COVID-19 testing across Northeast Florida.

Since that time, according to the city, dozens of private and public testing facilities have opened across Jacksonville, allowing for more than 43,000 individuals in Duval County to be tested for COVID-19.

“Telescope Health and Baptist Health have demonstrated an invaluable commitment to the health and well-being of our citizens and community,” Mayor Lenny Curry said. “We are grateful for their partnership and assistance launching the first testing site at the onset of this pandemic and we value the expertise they are continuing to provide to help stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Both Baptist Health and Telescope Health will remain a part of the city’s task force to provide medical counsel as the community reopens and works to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

“We’re pleased that our joint-operations at Prime Osborn have inspired so many public testing sites across Northeast Florida,” said Dr. Matthew Rill, CEO of Telescope Health. “Getting tested is critical to keeping the rate of COVID-19 infections under control to ultimately find our way back to normalcy. Telescope Health will continue to work closely with the City of Jacksonville to determine meaningful next steps for our community as we navigate this health crisis.”

Telescope Health will offer virtual visits and testing orders for COVID-19 antibodies and return to work guidance through the Telescope Health app.

Baptist Health’s urgent care partner, CareSpot, will continue to provide COVID-19 testing at 15 locations, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 7 days a week.

In addition, the city will be opening new locations throughout the community in the coming weeks to offer increased and convenient access to free COVID-19 testing. For more information on testing locations, criteria and more, visit coj.net/covid19testing.