Georgia surpasses 51,300 COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the state total past 51,000 according to data from the state Department of Public Health.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported that the state’s confirmed cases had reached 51,309, an increase of 688 cases in a span of 24 hours.

The statewide death toll was at 2,160 as of Saturday afternoon, for reasons unknown, that number was 14 less than the number reported Friday.

In the six Southeast Georgia counties tracked by News4Jax, there have been 678 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 14 new cases reported Friday. A total of 24 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in the region.

View the chart below for a full breakdown of Southeast Georgia counties: