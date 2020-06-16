Georgia Power: No disconnections through July 15, new payment plan available

Georgia Power announced Tuesday that the suspension of disconnections has been extended until July 15 and a new payment plan is available for customers who racked up past-due balances during the coronavirus pandemic.

The utility said customers who enroll will be able to pay past-due balances over a six-month timeframe between October 2020 and March 2021 with no late fees.

In addition to the special payment plan, Georgia Power is offering customers the following options:

For customers enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers who are currently enrolled in this plan and have past-due account balances can make payments for current energy usage and have a portion of their payments (25%) go toward their outstanding balance. No late fees will be charged if outstanding balances are paid before April 2021.

For customers not enrolled in PrePay: Georgia Power customers with past-due account balances may be eligible to switch to the PrePay rate plan. Customers can sign up by July 15 with no deposit to take advantage of its special provision for paying outstanding balances with no late fees if paid before April 2021.

“We recognize that our customers across the state have endured an extraordinary burden due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kevin Kastner, Georgia Power vice president of customer service. “We appreciate the support of the Georgia Public Service Commission as we work to help our customers navigate through these unprecedented times.”

Georgia Power customers can sign up for a special payment plan at www.georgiapower.com/paymentplan, by logging onto My Account on www.georgiapower.com, or by calling 1-888-660-5890.

Relief on summer bills

On June 1, Georgia Power announced that the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours will receive an $11.29 credit on their June Georgia Power bill. This reflects implementation of a one-time $51.5 million credit for customers, approved by the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC also recently approved Georgia Power’s plan to reduce its fuel rates by 17.2 percent and total billings by approximately $740 million over a two-year period. The implementation of a special interim reduction will provide customers additional relief during the COVID-19 pandemic through even lower fuel rates over the upcoming summer months. The lower fuel rate and special interim reduction will lower the total bill of a typical residential customer using an average of 1,000 kilowatt-hours by a total of $10.26 per month from June through September 2020.

Energy Assistance Programs

Georgia Power partners with nonprofits, community and faith-based organizations to offer assistance programs to those in need. These programs include: